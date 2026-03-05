Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Tokayev condemns Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan

    • 05 March, 2026
    • 20:03
    Tokayev condemns Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan

    Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has condemned Iran's attack on Nakhchivan, according to a statement, Report informs.

    "In connection with Iran's drone attack on the airport in the city of Nakhchivan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has expressed his position. He strongly condemns this act committed against brotherly and allied Azerbaijan," the statement said.

    It was noted that Tokayev also expressed hope that the incident would be thoroughly investigated jointly with Iran, and that the conflict situation would be resolved through diplomatic means to prevent an escalation of tensions in the region.

