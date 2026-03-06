Bayramov thanks Moldova for assistance in evacuating citizens from Ukraine

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has thanked Moldova for its support during the evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens from Ukraine following the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press briefing in Baku together with his Moldovan counterpart, Mihai Popsoi, Report informs.

According to the foreign minister, during the talks, the parties also discussed the situation surrounding the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and its implications for the region.

Bayramov noted that during the crisis, a significant portion of the evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens took place through Moldova, which provided significant assistance and support to Azerbaijan.

"Against the backdrop of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, most of the evacuation process took place through Moldova. We received significant assistance and support. I would like to take this opportunity to once again thank my colleague," the minister emphasized.