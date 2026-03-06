Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Foreign policy
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 14:04
    Popsoi: Moldova condemns Iran's strikes on Azerbaijan

    Moldova condemns the Iranian drone strikes on Nakhchivan and expresses its full solidarity with Azerbaijan, Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Report informs.

    According to him, Chisinau strongly condemns attacks on civilian infrastructure and harm to the civilian population in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

    He also noted that Moldova expresses full solidarity with the Azerbaijani people and reaffirms its unwavering support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

