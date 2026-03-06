Moldova welcomes completion of Baku-Yerevan talks on text of peace treaty

Moldova welcomes the completion of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the text of a peace agreement, Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Report informs.

"We welcome the completion of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the text of a peace treaty. This is an important step towards achieving lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus region," he noted.

He also emphasized that Baku and Chisinau share a similar approach to current regional security challenges and have established excellent cooperation within international organizations.