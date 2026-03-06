Moldova welcomes completion of Baku-Yerevan talks on text of peace treaty

Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Foreign policy
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 14:02
    Moldova welcomes the completion of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the text of a peace agreement, Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Report informs.

    "We welcome the completion of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the text of a peace treaty. This is an important step towards achieving lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus region," he noted.

    He also emphasized that Baku and Chisinau share a similar approach to current regional security challenges and have established excellent cooperation within international organizations.

    Moldova Bakı və İrəvan arasında sülh sazişinin mətni üzrə danışıqların başa çatmasını alqışlayır
    Молдова приветствует завершение переговоров Баку и Еревана по тексту мирного соглашения

