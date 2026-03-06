Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Moldovan FM invites Bayramov to Chisinau

    Foreign policy
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 14:08
    Moldovan FM invites Bayramov to Chisinau

    Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi has invited Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to visit his country, Report informs.

    Popsoi was speaking at a joint press conference with Bayramov in Baku.

    "Mr. Minister, I express my gratitude for the warm welcome in Baku. We were able to discuss a number of important issues today. I would like to once again invite you to visit Moldova at a time convenient for you. I will be honored to welcome the Azerbaijani delegation to Chisinau for the ministerial meeting in May," he said.

