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    International travelers from 37 countries arrive in Azerbaijan's Aghdam

    Karabakh
    • 26 March, 2026
    • 13:37
    International travelers from 37 countries arrive in Azerbaijan's Aghdam

    A world-class group of international travelers, led by Harry Mitsidis – a British citizen of Greek origin and the founder and head of the "NomadMania" club – arrived in the city of Aghdam, Azerbaijan, on March 26 as part of a visit to Karabakh and East Zangazur, Report informs.

    The delegation consists of 79 travelers from 37 different countries, making it the largest group of international travelers to visit Karabakh and East Zangazur to date.

    During the visit, the international travelers will become acquainted with the liberated city of Aghdam, the construction and restoration work carried out there by the Azerbaijani state, and various historical sites.

    This visit is of exceptional importance for promoting the liberated territories within the framework of "dark tourism" and for showcasing the large-scale reconstruction and restoration efforts being undertaken.

    Between 2020 and 2025, 15 organized visits of international travelers to Karabakh and East Zangazur were conducted through major global travel clubs. This current visit marks the 16th such trip.

    International travelers from 37 countries arrive in Azerbaijan's Aghdam
    International travelers from 37 countries arrive in Azerbaijan's Aghdam
    International travelers from 37 countries arrive in Azerbaijan's Aghdam
    International travelers from 37 countries arrive in Azerbaijan's Aghdam
    International travelers from 37 countries arrive in Azerbaijan's Aghdam
    International travelers from 37 countries arrive in Azerbaijan's Aghdam
    International travelers from 37 countries arrive in Azerbaijan's Aghdam
    International travelers from 37 countries arrive in Azerbaijan's Aghdam
    International travelers from 37 countries arrive in Azerbaijan's Aghdam
    International travelers from 37 countries arrive in Azerbaijan's Aghdam
    International travelers from 37 countries arrive in Azerbaijan's Aghdam
    International travelers from 37 countries arrive in Azerbaijan's Aghdam
    International travelers from 37 countries arrive in Azerbaijan's Aghdam
    International travelers from 37 countries arrive in Azerbaijan's Aghdam

    Aghdam city International travelers Harry Mitsidis Dark tourism NomadMania club Azerbaijan's liberated territories
    Photo
    Beynəlxalq səyyahlar Ağdam şəhərinə gəliblər
    Photo
    Международные путешественники посетили Агдам

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