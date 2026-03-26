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    France faced €5.2B in damage from natural disasters in 2025

    Other countries
    • 26 March, 2026
    • 13:08
    France faced €5.2B in damage from natural disasters in 2025

    In 2025, the damage caused by natural disasters in France is estimated at €5.2 billion, Report informs, citing France Assureurs.

    It was noted that a significant portion of the losses was due to hailstorms.

    Data shows that hail accounted for 43% of the total damage, with such weather events recorded on 105 days in 2025.

    Additionally, the damage caused by the Nils and Pedro storms was estimated at €1.1 billion.

    Natural disasters France Assureurs
    Ötən il təbii fəlakətlər Fransaya 5,2 milyard avro ziyan vurub
    Ущерб от стихийных бедствий во Франции в 2025 году оценили в €5,2 млрд

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