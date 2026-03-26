Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Rahmon, Mirziyoyev to hold first Interstate Council Meeting

    Region
    • 26 March, 2026
    • 16:18
    Rahmon, Mirziyoyev to hold first Interstate Council Meeting

    Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon is on a state visit to Tashkent, where he will hold high‑level talks with Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Report informs, citing the Tajik president's press service.

    Rahmon's state visit will take place on March 26–27, during which he will travel to Tashkent and Bukhara.

    The visit program includes high‑level meetings and negotiations, the first meeting of the Interstate Council, the signing of numerous new cooperation agreements, as well as a regional business forum and several cultural events, including a Friendship Evening and the Days of Tajik Culture in Uzbekistan.

    Emomali Rahmon Shavkat Mirziyoyev State visit
    Rəhmon və Mirziyoyev Ali Dövlətlərarası Şuranın birinci iclasını keçirəcəklər
    Рахмон и Мирзиёев проведут I заседание Высшего межгосударственного совета

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