2 killed, 3 others injured in Abu Dhabi after missile interception

Two people were killed and three others injured when debris from an intercepted ballistic missile fell in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, authorities said Thursday, Report informs via Anadolu Agency.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a statement that the incident occurred on Sweihan Road after air defense systems successfully intercepted a ballistic missile.

The falling shrapnel killed two unidentified individuals and injured three others, while also damaging several vehicles, the statement added.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. As a result, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials were killed. Following this, Iran began striking targets not only in Israel but also at US and allied military bases located in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.