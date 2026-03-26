Luka Doncic is first since Michael Jordan to accomplish scoring feat

The Los Angeles Lakers wrapped up a six-game road trip on Wednesday with a 137-130 victory over the Indiana Pacers, Report informs via LeBron Wire.

That gave them a 5-1 record on that trip, which has firmly put them in third place in the NBA's Western Conference with a 47-26 record.

Luka Doncic has been on an absolute tear in the month of March. During that time, he's averaging 36.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 2.3 steals a game while shooting 48.4% from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range.

On Wednesday, he dropped 43 points to go along with six rebounds and seven assists, giving him an average of 40.7 points per game on L.A.'s six-game trip.

He is now the first NBA player to average at least 40 points a game through a six-game span on the road since Michael Jordan did so early in the 1986-87 season.

Doncic is having a tremendous season, and his recent hot streak has seemingly put him somewhere in the MVP discussion - at the very least, on the fringe of that debate. It is very unlikely he will actually win the award, but the level he has been playing at is the most important thing, and his splendid production has allowed the Lakers to win 13 of their last 15 games.

Anytime one earns a place in the record books alongside arguably the greatest player in basketball history, it is definitely an accomplishment.