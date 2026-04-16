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    Members of Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission visit Aghali

    Infrastructure
    • 16 April, 2026
    • 13:36
    Members of Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission visit Aghali

    The delegation attending a meeting of the Azerbaijan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission visited Aghali village in the Zangilan district, where they were briefed on ongoing reconstruction and development works, Report's correspondent in Aghali said.

    During the visit, the guests were given detailed information about the Smart Village project, the foundation of which was laid in April 2021.

    Officials said that, as part of the project, 200 fully insulated private houses built with modern and innovative materials, a school with capacity for 360 students and a kindergarten for 60 children have been constructed and put into operation.

    The delegation met with local residents, inquired about their daily lives and sampled traditional sweets prepared by villagers.

    Members of the commission were also presented with the development concept of Zangilan city and ongoing projects. The presentation covered the city's master plan, planned infrastructure projects and modern urban planning approaches.

    Officials said Zangilan city is being rebuilt based on the Smart City concept, with environmental sustainability, digital solutions and modern governance principles set as key priorities.

    Members of Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission visit Aghali
    Members of Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission visit Aghali
    Members of Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission visit Aghali
    Members of Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission visit Aghali
    Members of Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission visit Aghali
    Members of Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission visit Aghali
    Members of Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission visit Aghali
    Members of Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission visit Aghali
    Members of Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission visit Aghali
    Members of Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission visit Aghali
    Members of Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission visit Aghali
    Members of Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission visit Aghali
    Members of Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission visit Aghali
    Members of Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission visit Aghali
    Members of Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission visit Aghali
    Members of Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission visit Aghali
    Members of Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission visit Aghali
    Members of Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission visit Aghali
    Members of Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission visit Aghali

    Azerbaijan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission Aghali village
    Photo
    Azərbaycan-Rusiya Hökumətlərarası Dövlət Komissiyasının üzvləri Ağalıda olub
    Photo
    Члены МКП Азербайджана и России побывали в селе Агалы

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