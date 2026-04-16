A delegation of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), led by First Deputy Governor Aliyar Mammadyarov, has left for Washington, D.C., USA, to attend the spring meetings of the World Bank (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Report informs, citing CBA.

During the meetings, the Central Bank delegation is expected to participate in a meeting of the Constituency Group, which includes Azerbaijan, as well as a number of other events.

Bilateral meetings are also planned during this period with senior officials from the WB and IMF, as well as with a number of financial and investment organizations that cooperate with the Central Bank, and official US agencies.