Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan's CBA to participate in spring meetings of WB, IMF in US

    Finance
    • 16 April, 2026
    • 13:46
    Azerbaijan's CBA to participate in spring meetings of WB, IMF in US

    A delegation of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), led by First Deputy Governor Aliyar Mammadyarov, has left for Washington, D.C., USA, to attend the spring meetings of the World Bank (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Report informs, citing CBA.

    During the meetings, the Central Bank delegation is expected to participate in a meeting of the Constituency Group, which includes Azerbaijan, as well as a number of other events.

    Bilateral meetings are also planned during this period with senior officials from the WB and IMF, as well as with a number of financial and investment organizations that cooperate with the Central Bank, and official US agencies.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) World Bank International Monetary Fund (IMF) Washington United States
    Azərbaycan Dünya Bankı və IMF-in toplantılarında iştirak edəcək
    Делегация ЦБА примет участие в совещаниях ВБ и МВФ

    Latest News

    17:42

    Karabakh University rector discusses ties with Turkic universities

    Education and science
    17:31

    Russian deputy PM says Rasht-Astara railway key for seamless transport links

    Infrastructure
    17:28

    Antalya Diplomacy Forum to host 500+ officials from 150 countries

    Region
    17:18

    Azerbaijan invited to join International Organisation for Russian Language

    Business
    17:12

    Azerbaijan, Russia sign roadmap on e‑CMR implementation

    Infrastructure
    17:11

    Russia sees strong potential in launching Caspian cruise routes

    Infrastructure
    17:05

    Russian deputy PM says North-South corridor strategic for Eurasia

    Infrastructure
    17:02

    Deputy PM reveals ruble share in Azerbaijan-Russia trade

    Finance
    16:56

    Mustafayev says Sea Breeze resort hosted over 100,000 last summer

    Tourism
    All News Feed