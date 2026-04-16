Kazakhstan suspends several joint projects with Iran

Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov announced that several joint projects with Iran are being suspended due to the situation in Iran, Report informs via Kazinform News Agency.

Issetov explained that the complex situation in Iran has led to the suspension of many initiatives. Grain supplies and projects related to mutual trade in food products are among those affected.

He noted that Kazakhstan is not experiencing major economic losses. Still, given the traditionally strong partnership between the two countries, the freezing of projects has some impact on Kazakhstan.

The National Economy Ministry previously stated that the geopolitical situation in Iran does not significantly affect Kazakhstan's foreign trade overall.

Earlier, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Yermek Kosherbayev, met with the Ambassador of Iran, Ali Akbar Jowkar. The diplomats reviewed the current state and prospects of the bilateral cooperation, reaffirming their mutual interest in further developing the ties in political, trade-economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.