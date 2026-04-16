Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Nearly 4,000 km of roads planned in Azerbaijan's liberated lands

    Infrastructure
    • 16 April, 2026
    • 14:16
    Nearly 4,000 km of roads planned in Azerbaijan's liberated lands

    Roads with a total length of 3,878.1 km are planned to be constructed in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Report informs, citing the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (AAYDA).

    In total, 68 projects are dealing with the construction.

    According to the agency, construction is currently underway on 38 projects covering 2,432.8 km.

    Plans also include the construction of 48 tunnels with a combined length of 71.2 km. Seven tunnels, totaling 13.6 km, have already been completed, while work continues on 41 tunnels stretching 57.6 km.

    In Karabakh and East Zangazur, 447 bridges with a total length of 9,581.6 meters are planned. Of these, 392 bridges measuring 8,839.1 meters have already been built. Additionally, 16 viaducts with a total length of 3,871 meters are scheduled, nine of which (1,965 meters) have been completed.

    Azerbaijan's liberated territories construction work State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads
    Qarabağ və Şərqi Zəngəzurda 4 min kilometrə yaxın avtomobil yolu çəkiləcək
    ГААДА: В Карабахе и Восточном Зангезуре реализуются дорожные проекты протяженностью более 3,8 тыс. км

    Latest News

    17:42

    Karabakh University rector discusses ties with Turkic universities

    Education and science
    17:31

    Russian deputy PM says Rasht-Astara railway key for seamless transport links

    Infrastructure
    17:28

    Antalya Diplomacy Forum to host 500+ officials from 150 countries

    Region
    17:18

    Azerbaijan invited to join International Organisation for Russian Language

    Business
    17:12

    Azerbaijan, Russia sign roadmap on e‑CMR implementation

    Infrastructure
    17:11

    Russia sees strong potential in launching Caspian cruise routes

    Infrastructure
    17:05

    Russian deputy PM says North-South corridor strategic for Eurasia

    Infrastructure
    17:02

    Deputy PM reveals ruble share in Azerbaijan-Russia trade

    Finance
    16:56

    Mustafayev says Sea Breeze resort hosted over 100,000 last summer

    Tourism
    All News Feed