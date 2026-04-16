Roads with a total length of 3,878.1 km are planned to be constructed in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Report informs, citing the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (AAYDA).

In total, 68 projects are dealing with the construction.

According to the agency, construction is currently underway on 38 projects covering 2,432.8 km.

Plans also include the construction of 48 tunnels with a combined length of 71.2 km. Seven tunnels, totaling 13.6 km, have already been completed, while work continues on 41 tunnels stretching 57.6 km.

In Karabakh and East Zangazur, 447 bridges with a total length of 9,581.6 meters are planned. Of these, 392 bridges measuring 8,839.1 meters have already been built. Additionally, 16 viaducts with a total length of 3,871 meters are scheduled, nine of which (1,965 meters) have been completed.