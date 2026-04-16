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    Danish Refugee Council warns 4 million more face displacement as aid drops

    Other countries
    • 16 April, 2026
    • 13:58
    Danish Refugee Council warns 4 million more face displacement as aid drops

    Over 4 million people are set to be newly displaced around the world ​by the end of next year as ‌donors step back from providing life-saving aid, the Danish Refugee Council said on Thursday, Report informs via Reuters.

    There are already some ​117 million people forcibly displaced worldwide as ​the number of conflicts has surged to ⁠around 130 - double the number reported earlier this ​century, according to the International Committee of the ​Red Cross.

    "For families fleeing war with nothing but the clothes on their backs, there is little hope: the ​international safety net that once existed has ​gaping holes as humanitarian assistance shrinks," said Charlotte Slente, Secretary ‌General ⁠of the DRC.

    Sudan - where a war entered its fourth year this week and 13.5 million people are already displaced - will see the largest jump ​with an additional ​670,000 ⁠people fleeing this year and next, the DRC said. UN agencies are warning ​that they may have to cut off ​vital supplies ⁠of water and food to them in neighbouring Chad because of a lack of funding.

    The DRC's ⁠findings, ​supported by IBM, were ​based on key indicators on security, environment and other factors across ​27 countries.

    refugees Sudan
    Humanitar maliyyələşdirmənin azaldılması 4 milyondan çox insanı evini tərk etməyə məcbur edə bilər
    Более 4 млн человек в мире могут стать беженцами к 2028 году из-за войн и сокращения гумпомощи

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