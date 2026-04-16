Over 4 million people are set to be newly displaced around the world ​by the end of next year as ‌donors step back from providing life-saving aid, the Danish Refugee Council said on Thursday, Report informs via Reuters.

There are already some ​117 million people forcibly displaced worldwide as ​the number of conflicts has surged to ⁠around 130 - double the number reported earlier this ​century, according to the International Committee of the ​Red Cross.

"For families fleeing war with nothing but the clothes on their backs, there is little hope: the ​international safety net that once existed has ​gaping holes as humanitarian assistance shrinks," said Charlotte Slente, Secretary ‌General ⁠of the DRC.

Sudan - where a war entered its fourth year this week and 13.5 million people are already displaced - will see the largest jump ​with an additional ​670,000 ⁠people fleeing this year and next, the DRC said. UN agencies are warning ​that they may have to cut off ​vital supplies ⁠of water and food to them in neighbouring Chad because of a lack of funding.

The DRC's ⁠findings, ​supported by IBM, were ​based on key indicators on security, environment and other factors across ​27 countries.