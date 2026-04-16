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    Zangilan hosting Azerbaijan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission meeting

    Business
    • 16 April, 2026
    • 14:41
    Zangilan hosting Azerbaijan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission meeting

    Today, the 24th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation is being held in Zangilan, Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    The meeting will focus on reviewing the current state of trade and economic relations between the two countries and discussing future prospects.

    Key topics include boosting trade turnover, industrial cooperation, transport and logistics, energy, agriculture, and other areas of collaboration.

    The commission is co‑chaired by Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk.

    Discussions are also expected to cover the development of cooperation within the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC), enhancing transit opportunities, and joint participation in regional projects.

    The meeting is planned to conclude with the signing of documents covering various aspects of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia.

    The commission's 23rd meeting was held on August 22, 2025, in Astrakhan, Russia.

    Zangilan hosting Azerbaijan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission meeting
    Zangilan hosting Azerbaijan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission meeting
    Zangilan hosting Azerbaijan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission meeting
    Zangilan hosting Azerbaijan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission meeting
    Zangilan hosting Azerbaijan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission meeting
    Zangilan hosting Azerbaijan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission meeting
    Zangilan hosting Azerbaijan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission meeting
    Zangilan hosting Azerbaijan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission meeting
    Zangilan hosting Azerbaijan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission meeting
    Zangilan hosting Azerbaijan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission meeting
    Zangilan hosting Azerbaijan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission meeting
    Zangilan hosting Azerbaijan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission meeting
    Zangilan hosting Azerbaijan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission meeting
    Zangilan hosting Azerbaijan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission meeting
    Zangilan hosting Azerbaijan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission meeting
    Zangilan hosting Azerbaijan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission meeting
    Zangilan hosting Azerbaijan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission meeting
    Zangilan hosting Azerbaijan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission meeting
    Zangilan hosting Azerbaijan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission meeting
    Zangilan hosting Azerbaijan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission meeting
    Zangilan hosting Azerbaijan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission meeting
    Zangilan hosting Azerbaijan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission meeting

    Azerbaijan–Russia Intergovernmental Commission Shahin Mustafayev Alexey Overchuk Economic relations
    Photo
    Azərbaycan-Rusiya Hökumətlərarası Dövlət Komissiyasının 24-cü iclası keçirilib - YENİLƏNİB
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    В Зангилане проходит заседание МПК Азербайджан-Россия

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