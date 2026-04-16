Von der Leyen: Europe, Gulf countries should strengthen partnership

Europe and the Persian Gulf countries should deepen cooperation in light of common security challenges, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, wrote on X, Report informs.

"Security in the Gulf and in Europe are interlinked. I extended our full solidarity to the Gulf Cooperation Council and its members as they face unprovoked attacks from Iran. Recent events demonstrate very clearly why Iran should never have nuclear weapons.

Grateful also for the solidarity and mediation efforts many Gulf States have shown in response to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

Times are calling for a closer partnership between Europe and the Gulf countries. The EU-GCC Summit later this year offers us the perfect opportunity to further strengthen our relations. I'm looking forward to continuing the discussions in Cyprus next week," reads the post.