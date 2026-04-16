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    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrives in Türkiye for working visit

    Foreign policy
    • 16 April, 2026
    • 14:57
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrives in Türkiye for working visit

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in the Republic of Türkiye for a working visit on April 16 to participate in the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum at the invitation of President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Report informs.

    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed at Antalya International Airport by Governor of Antalya Hulusi Şahin and other officials.

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrives in Türkiye for working visit
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrives in Türkiye for working visit
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrives in Türkiye for working visit
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrives in Türkiye for working visit
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrives in Türkiye for working visit
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrives in Türkiye for working visit
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrives in Türkiye for working visit
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrives in Türkiye for working visit
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrives in Türkiye for working visit
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrives in Türkiye for working visit

    Ilham Aliyev Mehriban Aliyeva Azerbaijan Türkiye
    Photo
    İlham Əliyev Türkiyəyə işgüzar səfər edib
    Photo
    Ильхам Алиев прибыл с рабочим визитом в Турцию

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