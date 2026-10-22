Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (22.10.2026)
Finance
- 22 October, 2026
- 09:02
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
110.75
|
1.93
|
49.90
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
98.56
|
1.41
|
41.14
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,106.10
|
- 43.90
|
- 235.00
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
52,856.09
|
360.21
|
4,792.80
|
S&P 500
|
7,757.17
|
44.60
|
911.67
|
Nasdaq
|
26,702.86
|
278.04
|
3,460.87
|
Nikkei
|
63,228.08
|
- 1,847.34
|
12,888.60
|
Dax
|
25,645.04
|
340.62
|
1,154.63
|
FTSE 100
|
10,752.88
|
19.88
|
821.50
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,921.68
|
83.19
|
- 227.82
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,713.03
|
- 22.34
|
- 255.81
|
Bist 100
|
11,577.12
|
- 220.58
|
315.60
|
RTS
|
940.69
|
1.09
|
- 173.44
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1245
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0500
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3399
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0074
|
JPY/USD
|
157.7000
|
- 0.4400
|
1.2500
|
RUB/USD
|
81.7650
|
- 0.4100
|
3.0150
|
TRY/USD
|
49.6259
|
0.0500
|
6.6697
|
CNY/USD
|
6.6752
|
0.0000
|
- 0.3138
Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (22.10.2026)
Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (22.10.2026)
Latest News
10:18
Azeri Light crude rises to 119.7 per barrelEnergy
10:14
IMF: Azerbaijan to continue consolidation policy in 2026Finance
10:11
IMF: Azerbaijan's economic growth to reach 2.5% in 2031Finance
10:11
CBA reveals details of Islamic finance legislative packageFinance
10:07
Azerbaijan's external position to improve dynamically in 2026, IMF saysFinance
10:05
Brent crude grows over 2%Energy
10:04
Pakistan's Fuel Relief Program reaches 11.83M beneficiaries across countryOther countries
09:59
Berlin Process Leaders' Summit underway in MontenegroForeign policy
09:52
UEFA Conference League: Round 2 matches to be played todayFootball