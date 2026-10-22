Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Conference League FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Conference League FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (22.10.2026)

    Finance
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 09:02
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (22.10.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    110.75

    1.93

    49.90

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    98.56

    1.41

    41.14

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,106.10

    - 43.90

    - 235.00

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    52,856.09

    360.21

    4,792.80

    S&P 500

    7,757.17

    44.60

    911.67

    Nasdaq

    26,702.86

    278.04

    3,460.87

    Nikkei

    63,228.08

    - 1,847.34

    12,888.60

    Dax

    25,645.04

    340.62

    1,154.63

    FTSE 100

    10,752.88

    19.88

    821.50

    CAC 40 INDEX

    7,921.68

    83.19

    - 227.82

    Shanghai Composite

    3,713.03

    - 22.34

    - 255.81

    Bist 100

    11,577.12

    - 220.58

    315.60

    RTS

    940.69

    1.09

    - 173.44

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1245

    0.0000

    - 0.0500

    USD/GBP

    1.3399

    0.0000

    - 0.0074

    JPY/USD

    157.7000

    - 0.4400

    1.2500

    RUB/USD

    81.7650

    - 0.4100

    3.0150

    TRY/USD

    49.6259

    0.0500

    6.6697

    CNY/USD

    6.6752

    0.0000

    - 0.3138
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (22.10.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (22.10.2026)
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