Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Series of events held across Europe highlighting Armenia's landmine threat

    Foreign policy
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 08:38
    Series of events held across Europe highlighting Armenia's landmine threat

    A photo exhibition was held in Milan, Italy, as part of the international Mine-Free World campaign organized in Europe by Azerbaijan's Gilavar Photo Club Public Union.

    According to Report, visitors were informed that although the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan has ended, landmines planted during the occupation continue to pose a threat to civilians and undermine sustainable peace. Armenia was urged to fulfill its obligations to Azerbaijan and provide accurate minefield maps.

    As part of the campaign, a series of photo exhibitions were held in Geneva, Switzerland, on October 5, Brno, Czech Republic, on October 7, Ljubljana, Slovenia, on October 9, Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on October 11, Zagreb, Croatia, on October 13, Salzburg, Austria, on October 15, and Rome, Italy, on October 17.

    Azerbaijani families of missing persons, organized by the Garabagh Missing Families Public Union, have launched protest actions in Europe against Armenia. On October 20, family members of missing Azerbaijanis staged a protest in front of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, and held another rally at Schuman Square on October 21.

    Overall, 4,010 Azerbaijanis went missing during Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani territories, including 71 children, 288 women and 319 elderly people. Mines have been discovered in residential areas of the liberated territories, cemeteries and even around mass graves where the remains of some missing persons have been found. Clarifying the fate of the missing remains of particular importance as the peace agenda advances.

    Series of events held across Europe highlighting Armenia's landmine threat
    Series of events held across Europe highlighting Armenia's landmine threat
    Series of events held across Europe highlighting Armenia's landmine threat
    Series of events held across Europe highlighting Armenia's landmine threat
    Series of events held across Europe highlighting Armenia's landmine threat
    Series of events held across Europe highlighting Armenia's landmine threat
    Series of events held across Europe highlighting Armenia's landmine threat

    Landmine threat Azerbaijan's liberated territories photo exhibition
    Photo
    Avropanın bir sıra şəhərlərində Ermənistanın mina təhlükəsinə qarşı silsilə aksiyalar keçirilir
    Photo
    В ряде городов Европы проходит серия фотовыставок против минной угрозы, созданной Арменией
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    08:38
    Photo
    Series of events held across Europe highlighting Armenia's landmine threat
    Foreign policy
    08:22
    US keen to establish Autonomous Warfare Command by October 2027
    Other countries
    07:56
    Six injured in drone attack on police station in Colombia
    Other countries
    07:42
    Photo
    Azerbaijan participates in Drake Energy Forum in US
    Foreign policy
    07:27
    Photo
    UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid thrashes Leipzig as Galatasaray beats Lille
    Football
    07:12
    Azerbaijan, Hungary explore advancing cooperation in legal sphere
    Foreign policy
    00:04
    Azerbaijan, Portugal discuss trade missions and investment opportunities
    Foreign policy
    00:01
    Rubio, Ambanis discuss energy and data centers
    Other countries
    23:36
    Photo
    Leyla Aliyeva tours Eternal City complex, meets Emine Erdoğan in Samarkand
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed