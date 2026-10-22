A photo exhibition was held in Milan, Italy, as part of the international Mine-Free World campaign organized in Europe by Azerbaijan's Gilavar Photo Club Public Union.

According to Report, visitors were informed that although the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan has ended, landmines planted during the occupation continue to pose a threat to civilians and undermine sustainable peace. Armenia was urged to fulfill its obligations to Azerbaijan and provide accurate minefield maps.

As part of the campaign, a series of photo exhibitions were held in Geneva, Switzerland, on October 5, Brno, Czech Republic, on October 7, Ljubljana, Slovenia, on October 9, Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on October 11, Zagreb, Croatia, on October 13, Salzburg, Austria, on October 15, and Rome, Italy, on October 17.

Azerbaijani families of missing persons, organized by the Garabagh Missing Families Public Union, have launched protest actions in Europe against Armenia. On October 20, family members of missing Azerbaijanis staged a protest in front of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, and held another rally at Schuman Square on October 21.

Overall, 4,010 Azerbaijanis went missing during Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani territories, including 71 children, 288 women and 319 elderly people. Mines have been discovered in residential areas of the liberated territories, cemeteries and even around mass graves where the remains of some missing persons have been found. Clarifying the fate of the missing remains of particular importance as the peace agenda advances.