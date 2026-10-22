Iran's IRGC says hit 4 ships in Gulf, 3 others struck mines near Strait of Hormuz
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- 22 October, 2026
- 09:22
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Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said its forces spotted and struck four vessels involved in ship-to-ship oil transfers in the Gulf. The vessels caught fire, Report informs via Al Jazeera.
The IRGC added that three other vessels collided with mines west of the Strait of Hormuz, and warned that further escalation by the US military could lead to direct action against its regional bases.
SEPAH Fars körfəzində dörd gəmiyə zərbə endirildiyini bəyan edib
КСИР заявил об ударах по четырем судам в Персидском заливе
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