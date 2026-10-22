UEFA Europa League: Besiktas to face Crystal Palace, Juventus to take on Rennes

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The third round of the UEFA Europa League league phase will get underway today.

According to Report, Besiktas, Türkiye's sole representative in the tournament, will host England's Crystal Palace.

Italy's Juventus will take on France's Rennes in front of their home fans.

League Phase, Round 3

October 22

20:45. Ararat (Armenia) vs AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands)

20:45. Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) vs NEC (Netherlands)

20:45. Ferencvaros (Hungary) vs Torreense (Portugal)

20:45. Juventus (Italy) vs Rennes (France)

20:45. Lech Poznan (Poland) vs Sunderland (England)

20:45. OFI (Greece) vs Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

20:45. Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium) vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva (Israel)

20:45. Sturm Graz (Austria) vs Marseille (France)

23:00. Besiktas (Türkiye) vs Crystal Palace (England)

23:00. Celje (Slovenia) vs Salzburg (Austria)

23:00. Celtic (Scotland) vs Celta Vigo (Spain)

23:00. Hoffenheim (Germany) vs Lyon (France)

23:00. Jagiellonia (Poland) vs Anderlecht (Belgium)

23:00. Lillestrom (Norway) vs Real Sociedad (Spain)

23:00. Olympiacos (Greece) vs Sparta Prague (Czech Republic)

23:00. Omonia (Cyprus) vs Benfica (Portugal)

23:00. Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) vs Levski Sofia (Bulgaria)

23:00. Bournemouth (England) vs AC Milan (Italy)

The match times are given in GMT+4, Baku time.