Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Iran working on bill to impose fees on ships in Strait of Hormuz

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    • 26 March, 2026
    • 15:34
    Iran working on bill to impose fees on ships in Strait of Hormuz

    Iran's parliament is working on a bill to formalize the fees it is reportedly charging on some ships transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, local media said, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    The Fars and Tasnim news agencies, both close to Iran's Revolutionary Guard, quote lawmaker Mohammadreza Rezaei Kouchi as saying that "parliament is pursuing a plan to formally codify Iran's sovereignty, control and oversight over the Strait of Hormuz, while also creating a source of revenue through the collection of fees."

    "This is entirely natural, just as goods pay transit fees when passing through other corridors, the Strait of Hormuz is also a corridor," he reportedly says. "We provide its security, and it is natural that ships and oil tankers should pay such fees."

    The Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf, is considered an international waterway open to all shipping. Imposing fees would end that and likely be strongly opposed by the Gulf Arab states, the United States and others.

    Iranian parliament Strait of Hormuz Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran Mohammadreza Rezaei Kouchi
    İran Hörmüz boğazından keçid üçün rüsumlar haqqında qanun layihəsi hazırlayır
    Иран готовит законопроект о сборах за проход через Ормузский пролив

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