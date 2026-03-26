Iran strikes US bases in Middle East under Al-Waad Al-Sadiq 4 operations

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it carried out attacks on US bases in the Middle East region under the 82nd wave of the Al-Waad Al-Sadiq 4 operations, the IRGC's press service announced, Report informs via Tasnim news agency.

The strikes targeted predetermined objectives at the US bases in Camp Arifjan (Kuwait) and Al‑Kharj (Saudi Arabia), as well as several other facilities in the region.

It was further claimed that during the operation, the Patriot radar in Isa Air Base (southern Bahrain, Persian Gulf coast), a hangar for P‑8 reconnaissance aircraft, US fuel storage facilities, a hangar for MQ‑9 drones, and a satellite communication antenna at Ali Al‑Salem Air Base (Kuwait) were hit.

The IRGC stated that details of the attack would be disclosed later.