Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, has delivered an address at the Annual Conference of the Boao Forum for Asia in China, Report informs, referring to the parliament.

Gafarova noted that Azerbaijan supports the initiatives put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping in the areas of global development, security, civilization, and governance, which provide a comprehensive framework for building a more inclusive and sustainable world.

"Shared views bring our countries closer. On the eve of the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and China, our cooperation has reached a new level. Recent high-level visits, including President Ilham Aliyev's visits to China, and the signing of joint declarations on strategic partnership, demonstrate the depth of political dialogue and mutual trust," the speaker said.

She emphasized that Azerbaijan continues to actively participate in addressing important issues such as dialogue between civilizations, the promotion of multiculturalism and tolerance, including through platforms like the Global Baku Forum.

Gafarova also recalled that Azerbaijan will host the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in May 2026, and the Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA Summit) in the autumn.

The speaker stressed that Azerbaijan plays an important role in ensuring energy security in the region, and investments in green energy will further strengthen this contribution. The country is one of the earliest supporters of the Belt and Road initiative and ranks second after China in terms of investment in the project.

She noted that the Middle Corridor has proven its effectiveness as an optimal and safe route connecting Europe with Central Asia and China via the Caspian Sea. Restoring transport links between the western regions of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan as part of the peace process with Armenia will further enhance the efficiency of this route.