Armenia to receive €143 million from EU by 2029
Region
- 26 March, 2026
- 15:56
On March 26, the Armenian government approved the Multi‑sector Budget Support Agreement with the European Commission, under which Yerevan will receive €143 million during the 2026-2028 period, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.
The financial package consists of two components: €90 million in direct budget support and €53 million in technical assistance aimed at strengthening Armenia's institutional capacity.
The funds will be directed toward improving public finance management, diversifying Armenia's exports, advancing dialogue on visa liberalization, strengthening the rule of law, as well as supporting employment and social integration.
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