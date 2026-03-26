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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Armenia to receive €143 million from EU by 2029

    Region
    • 26 March, 2026
    • 15:56
    Armenia to receive €143 million from EU by 2029

    On March 26, the Armenian government approved the Multi‑sector Budget Support Agreement with the European Commission, under which Yerevan will receive €143 million during the 2026-2028 period, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.

    The financial package consists of two components: €90 million in direct budget support and €53 million in technical assistance aimed at strengthening Armenia's institutional capacity.

    The funds will be directed toward improving public finance management, diversifying Armenia's exports, advancing dialogue on visa liberalization, strengthening the rule of law, as well as supporting employment and social integration.

    Armenian government European Commission European Union (EU) financial support
    Ermənistan 2029-cu ilədək Aİ-dən 143 milyon avro alacaq
    Армения до 2029 года получит 143 млн евро от ЕС

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