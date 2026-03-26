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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Hezbollah conducted 87 operations against Israel in one day

    Other countries
    • 26 March, 2026
    • 13:21
    Hezbollah conducted 87 operations against Israel in one day

    Lebanon's radical group Hezbollah announced that it carried out 87 military operations against Israeli army targets within the past 24 hours, according to the group's statement, Report informs.

    It was noted that on March 25, 2026, the attacks targeted Israeli army positions, bases, deployment sites, and military movements near the Lebanon–Israel border.

    Hezbollah declared that the strikes were directed solely at military targets in northern Israel.

    Paramilitary group Hezbollah Escalation in Middle East
    "Hizbullah" son bir gündə İsrailə qarşı 87 hərbi əməliyyat keçirib
    "Хезболлах" заявила о 87 боевых операциях против Израиля за сутки

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