Hezbollah conducted 87 operations against Israel in one day
Other countries
- 26 March, 2026
- 13:21
Lebanon's radical group Hezbollah announced that it carried out 87 military operations against Israeli army targets within the past 24 hours, according to the group's statement, Report informs.
It was noted that on March 25, 2026, the attacks targeted Israeli army positions, bases, deployment sites, and military movements near the Lebanon–Israel border.
Hezbollah declared that the strikes were directed solely at military targets in northern Israel.
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