US, Israel temporarily remove two Iranian officials from target list
Region
- 26 March, 2026
- 13:01
The US and Israel have temporarily removed two senior Iranian officials from their list of officials to eliminate as they explore possible peace talks, US officials said, Report informs via The Wall Street Journal.
Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi have been removed from the target list for up to four or five days as President Trump opens the door to high-level negotiations for ending the war, the officials said.
Mediators from Türkiye, Pakistan and Egypt are pushing for US and Iranian negotiators to meet in the next day to discuss pausing the war for peace talks, but officials said the odds of success are low as there are major gaps between US and Iranian demands.
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