Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    US, Israel temporarily remove two Iranian officials from target list

    Region
    • 26 March, 2026
    • 13:01
    US, Israel temporarily remove two Iranian officials from target list

    The US and Israel have temporarily removed two senior Iranian officials from their list of officials to eliminate as they explore possible peace talks, US officials said, Report informs via The Wall Street Journal.

    Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi have been removed from the target list for up to four or five days as President Trump opens the door to high-level negotiations for ending the war, the officials said.

    Mediators from Türkiye, Pakistan and Egypt are pushing for US and Iranian negotiators to meet in the next day to discuss pausing the war for peace talks, but officials said the odds of success are low as there are major gaps between US and Iranian demands.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf Abbas Araghchi
    KİV: ABŞ və İsrail İranın XİN rəhbərini və spikerini hədəf siyahılarından çıxarıblar
    WSJ: США и Израиль исключили главу МИД Ирана и спикера парламента из списка целей

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