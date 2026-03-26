Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    IMF running scenarios on which nations may need aid due to Iran war

    Other countries
    • 26 March, 2026
    • 12:36
    IMF running scenarios on which nations may need aid due to Iran war

    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is running ​scenarios on countries ‌to gauge which economies could be in need ​of fresh ​financing if the Iran war drags ⁠on, according to Bloomberg News, citing people familiar with the matter, Report informs via Reuters.

    The IMF has asked ​country desks at ​the IMF to share their ‌analysis ⁠on areas from current account status to potential funding needs, ​the ​report ⁠said, adding the assessment is ​focused on nations ​with ⁠active financing programs.

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