IMF running scenarios on which nations may need aid due to Iran war
Other countries
- 26 March, 2026
- 12:36
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is running scenarios on countries to gauge which economies could be in need of fresh financing if the Iran war drags on, according to Bloomberg News, citing people familiar with the matter, Report informs via Reuters.
The IMF has asked country desks at the IMF to share their analysis on areas from current account status to potential funding needs, the report said, adding the assessment is focused on nations with active financing programs.
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