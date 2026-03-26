IMF running scenarios on which nations may need aid due to Iran war

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is running ​scenarios on countries ‌to gauge which economies could be in need ​of fresh ​financing if the Iran war drags ⁠on, according to Bloomberg News, citing people familiar with the matter, Report informs via Reuters.

The IMF has asked ​country desks at ​the IMF to share their ‌analysis ⁠on areas from current account status to potential funding needs, ​the ​report ⁠said, adding the assessment is ​focused on nations ​with ⁠active financing programs.