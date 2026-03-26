International travelers have visited Shusha, Azerbaijan, Report informs.

The visitors will explore the city's historical and cultural landmarks.

They will also have the opportunity to witness firsthand the restoration work carried out since the city's liberation from occupation.

On March 26, under the leadership of Harry Mitsidis, a British citizen of Greek origin and founder of NomadMania club, an international group of travelers began their trip to Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangazur. The delegation includes 79 travelers from 37 countries, making it the largest international group to visit these regions so far.