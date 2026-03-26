Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Abbas Araghchi thanks Azerbaijan for helping Iranian pilgrims

    Foreign policy
    • 26 March, 2026
    • 13:43
    Abbas Araghchi thanks Azerbaijan for helping Iranian pilgrims

    Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan and several other countries for assisting Iranian pilgrims stranded abroad after the outbreak of war in the Middle East, Report informs via Türkiye Today.

    Speaking to Iran's state television, Araghchi specifically thanked Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Afghanistan, and Saudi Arabia for their support of Iranian pilgrims during the conflict with the United States and Israel.

    On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. As a result, Iran"s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials were killed. Following this, Iran began striking targets not only in Israel but also at US and allied military bases located in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.

    Abbas Araghchi Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Abbas Əraqçi İran zəvvarlarına yardıma görə Azərbaycana təşəkkür edib
    Аббас Арагчи поблагодарил Азербайджан за помощь иранским паломникам

    Latest News

    14:12

    Number of injured in Kafr Qasim impact bumped up to 5

    Other countries
    14:00

    JD Vance due to visit Hungary on April 7-8 ahead of key election

    Other countries
    13:43

    Abbas Araghchi thanks Azerbaijan for helping Iranian pilgrims

    Foreign policy
    13:37
    Photo

    International travelers from 37 countries arrive in Azerbaijan's Aghdam

    Karabakh
    13:28

    Minister Uraloglu: Drone attack on oil tanker in Black Sea was intentional

    Region
    13:21

    Hezbollah conducted 87 operations against Israel in one day

    Other countries
    13:08

    France faced €5.2B in damage from natural disasters in 2025

    Other countries
    13:01

    US, Israel temporarily remove two Iranian officials from target list

    Region
    12:49

    UK authorizes military to board Russian shadow fleet tankers

    Other countries
    All News Feed