Abbas Araghchi thanks Azerbaijan for helping Iranian pilgrims

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan and several other countries for assisting Iranian pilgrims stranded abroad after the outbreak of war in the Middle East, Report informs via Türkiye Today.

Speaking to Iran's state television, Araghchi specifically thanked Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Afghanistan, and Saudi Arabia for their support of Iranian pilgrims during the conflict with the United States and Israel.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. As a result, Iran"s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials were killed. Following this, Iran began striking targets not only in Israel but also at US and allied military bases located in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.