    Azerbaijan and Moldova discuss boosting trade turnover

    Foreign policy
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 13:53
    Azerbaijan and Moldova discuss boosting trade turnover

    The increase in trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Moldova has been discussed, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told a press briefing with his Moldovan counterpart Mihai Popșoi in Baku.

    According to him, the economic potential between the two countries is very high:

    "In this regard, we discussed increasing trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Moldova and mutual investments. We touched upon several areas for cooperation, among which cooperation in the energy sector stands out. In this context, the existing experience in delivering Azerbaijani gas to Moldova was appreciated. At the same time, the expansion of the buyer geography of Azerbaijani gas in recent years was assessed as a broader cooperation perspective."

    Bayramov also noted that they discussed the vast potential of the Middle Corridor, the Alat Free Economic Zone, and other issues.

    The minister also said that they paid attention to the humanitarian sphere in relations between the two countries, noting that there are great prospects in areas such as culture, education, sports, and science.

    Bayramov emphasized that the launch of the direct Baku-Chișinău flight since 2023 has also been a driving force in Azerbaijan-Moldova relations.

    The minister also noted that the cooperation between the two countries on international platforms is at a high level:

    "In this regard, we can mention the OSCE, the UN, and other international organizations. These relations are also beneficial in terms of mutual support for candidacies and other issues."

    Azərbaycan və Moldova arasında ticarət dövriyyəsinin artırılması müzakirə olunub
    Азербайджан и Молдова обсуждают расширение товарооборота

