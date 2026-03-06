Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Farid Shafiyev: Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan was carried out intentionally

    Foreign policy
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 13:52
    Farid Shafiyev: Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan was carried out intentionally

    It can be said that Iran's drone attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan was carried out deliberately, said Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), Report informs.

    He noted that it remains a question whether the decision to attack Nakhchivan was made by Iran's central command or by lower-level personnel:

    "However, based on information from certain social media accounts linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, it is presumed that the decision was made by them. Undoubtedly, this incident is not an accident. The attacks were not carried out with a single drone, but with several unmanned aerial vehicles targeting two sites in Nakhchivan - the international airport and a school. Therefore, it can be said that Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan was carried out deliberately. Likewise, I do not believe that the missile strike on Türkiye was accidental either."

    According to the AIR Center chairman, the currently observed trend is that even countries that have played no role in the war are beginning to express critical positions against Iran:

    "While many measure the success of negotiations by how quickly a result is achieved, Iranians take pride in prolonging negotiations and delaying decision-making. The issue here is not only the nuclear deal. For example, for approximately 20 years, Iran has been prolonging negotiations on the North-South transport corridor with its political ally Russia. Yet this project could bring economic benefits to all three countries (Iran, Russia, and Azerbaijan). However, Tehran sometimes slows the process not by considering the benefits it would gain, but by taking into account the advantages Azerbaijan could gain from this project. The same approach can be seen in the matter of ratifying the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea adopted in 2018. Iran has still not ratified the document. For this reason, when conducting analysis, one must momentarily set aside the Israel or US factor."

    Shafiyev emphasized that Iran's extraordinary behavior is clearly visible in its treatment of its own citizens:

    "Although this country possesses enormous energy resources, its population frequently faces water and electricity shortages. In such circumstances, it is logical that questions arise about the extent to which the Iranian authorities will take into account the interests of their Muslim neighbors."

    Farid Shafiyev Iran Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport
    Fərid Şəfiyev: İranın Naxçıvana dron hücumu məqsədli şəkildə həyata keçirilib

    Latest News

    14:29

    Pakistan rules out talks with Afghanistan until cross-border attacks stop

    Other countries
    14:26

    Popsoi: Chisinau interested in co-op with Baku on gas, green energy supplies

    Foreign policy
    14:25
    Photo

    Moldova's Deputy PM visits Victory Park, Alley of Martyrs in Baku

    Domestic policy
    14:17

    Bayramov: 'Over 50 countries have asked Azerbaijan to evacuate citizens from Iran'

    Foreign policy
    14:08

    Moldovan FM invites Bayramov to Chisinau

    Foreign policy
    14:07

    FM: Azerbaijan withdrawing entire diplomatic staff from Iran

    Foreign policy
    14:04

    Popsoi: Moldova condemns Iran's strikes on Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    14:02

    Moldova welcomes completion of Baku-Yerevan talks on text of peace treaty

    Foreign policy
    13:58

    Bayramov thanks Moldova for assistance in evacuating citizens from Ukraine

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed