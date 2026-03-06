Jeyhun Bayramov: 'My Moldovan colleague and I assessed situation in Middle East'

Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Domestic policy
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 13:54
    The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Moldova, Jeyhun Bayramov and Mihai Popsoi, have assessed the situation in the Middle East, Report informs.

    "Moldova has actively joined many of Azerbaijan's initiatives in the area of ​​climate diplomacy. During today's discussions, I also briefed my counterpart on developments related to neighboring countries. I briefed him on the state of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and our expectations. We also exchanged views on issues of restoration and reconstruction in Karabakh, as well as the return of people," Jeyhun Bayramov made the remark at a joint press briefing with his Moldovan counterpart in Baku.

    He added that the parties assessed the situation in the Middle East.

    "I also informed him of yesterday's drone attack by Iran in the direction of Nakhchivan, which resulted in the injury of four Azerbaijani citizens," the foreign minister emphasized.

