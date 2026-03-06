FM: Azerbaijan withdrawing entire diplomatic staff from Iran

Azerbaijan is withdrawing its entire diplomatic staff from Iran, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated during a press briefing in Baku alongside Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi, Report informs.

Bayramov stated that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has decided on the complete withdrawal of the diplomatic mission from Iran.

"This process includes both the embassy in Tehran and the consulate general in Tabriz. Work is currently underway in this regard," Bayramov noted.