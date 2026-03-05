A telephone conversation was held between Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and Türkiye's National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, initiated by the latter, Report informs.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, the parties discussed the acts of attack by Iran's armed forces from Iranian territory usingdrones on the Nakhchivan international airport and other civilian infrastructure of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The ministers also held a detailed exchange of views on relations between the countries, the situation in the region, and security issues.