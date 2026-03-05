Ambassador: Political dialogue between Sofia and Baku noticeably intensified

The political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria has significantly intensified over the past year, which indicates the countries' desire to maintain and develop bilateral relations, Bulgaria's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ruslan Stoyanov told an event dedicated to his country's National Liberation Day, Report informs.

The head of the diplomatic mission also noted the regularity of high-level contacts, recalling the meeting last month in Munich between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Bulgarian counterpart Iliana Iotova.

"The dynamics of political dialogue over the past year indicate that both countries wish to maintain bilateral relations as a foreign policy priority," he said.

According to the diplomat, alongside political and economic cooperation between the countries, ties in the humanitarian, cultural, educational, and scientific fields are also developing.