Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Kaja Kallas: Iranian drone attacks on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan are unacceptable

    Foreign policy
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 20:25
    Kaja Kallas: Iranian drone attacks on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan are unacceptable

    High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas held talks with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov against the backdrop of Iran's drone attacks on Nakhchivan.

    In a statement to Report, she emphasized the EU's full solidarity with the government and people of Azerbaijan.

    "The strikes by Iranian drones on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan region are completely unacceptable. These attacks represent another escalation by Iran and increase the risk of the war spreading beyond the Middle East," Kallas said.

    Kaja Kallas European Union Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport
    Kaya Kallas: İranın Naxçıvana zərbələri tamamilə qəbuledilməzdir
    Кая Каллас: Удары Ирана по Нахчывану совершенно неприемлемы

    Latest News

    21:33

    France strongly condemns Iran's attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    21:27

    Mirziyoyev calls Ilham Aliyev, condemns Iran's attack on Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    21:24

    Germany expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan amid Iran's drone attacks

    Foreign policy
    21:15

    Trump says he must help pick Iran's next leader

    Other countries
    21:07
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku City Narcology Center

    Health
    21:00

    Gulf and EU foreign ministers agree on joint diplomatic efforts to counter Iran

    Other countries
    20:47

    Oracle Center of Excellence to be established in Baku

    ICT
    20:43

    Pakistan voices concern over drone strike on Azerbaijan during FM call

    Foreign policy
    20:36

    Ambassador: Political dialogue between Sofia and Baku noticeably intensified

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed