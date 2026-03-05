Kaja Kallas: Iranian drone attacks on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan are unacceptable
High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas held talks with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov against the backdrop of Iran's drone attacks on Nakhchivan.
In a statement to Report, she emphasized the EU's full solidarity with the government and people of Azerbaijan.
"The strikes by Iranian drones on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan region are completely unacceptable. These attacks represent another escalation by Iran and increase the risk of the war spreading beyond the Middle East," Kallas said.
