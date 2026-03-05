Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Foreign policy
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 20:16
    On March 5, President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

    The President of the United Arab Emirates condemned the attack on Azerbaijani territory using unmanned aerial vehicles by the Islamic Republic of Iran and wished those injured in the incident a speedy recovery.

    Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan once again expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan's President for the support provided to the UAE during Iran's missile attacks on his country and for stance condemning those attacks.

    President Ilham Aliyev thanked Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the phone call.

    President Ilham Aliyev once again condemned Iran's attacks on the UAE with missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, and emphasized, as he had noted in the telephone conversation with the President of the United Arab Emirates on February 28, that Azerbaijan stands with the UAE.

    The leaders also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

