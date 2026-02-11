Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Two killed after civilian airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia's Papua

    Other countries
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 14:01
    Two killed after civilian airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia's Papua

    Indonesian police said on Wednesday that a pilot and co-pilot of a small commercial plane died after unknown assailants opened fire on the aircraft when it landed in the country's easternmost region of Papua, Report informs via Reuters.

    The Smart Air plane, which was carrying 13 passengers as well as the pilots, landed at Korowai airport in Boven Digoel, South Papua province, on Wednesday at 11.17 a.m. local time (0217 GMT), local police spokesman Cahyo Sukarnito told Reuters.

    When the shooting began, the pilots and passengers left the plane and headed to a forested area near the airport, he said. The pilot and co-pilot were killed, but all passengers were safe.

    Cahyo said it was unclear who carried out the attack on the Cessna Caravan plane, after he was asked about the possible involvement of Papuan rebel groups.

    A low-level but increasingly deadly battle for independence has simmered between security forces and rebels in resource-rich Papua ever since it was brought under Indonesian control in a vote overseen by the United Nations in 1969.

    Indonesia
    İndoneziyada naməlum şəxslər təyyarəyə silahlı hücum edib, pilotlar ölüb
    В Индонезии неизвестные совершили вооруженное нападение на самолет, пилоты погибли

    Latest News

    14:16

    Peskov: Russia to ask US to clarify ban on Venezuelan oil transactions

    Region
    14:03

    President of Serbia to visit Türkiye

    Region
    14:01

    Two killed after civilian airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia's Papua

    Other countries
    13:49
    Photo

    Memorandum signed on twinning of Baku and Abu Dhabi

    Domestic policy
    13:36
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev chaired meeting dedicated to the Unified Action Plan on "Azerbaijan's New Digital Architecture"

    Domestic policy
    13:29

    AZAL operated 845 flights to Kazakhstan in 2025

    Infrastructure
    13:16

    Non-oil exports in Azerbaijan rise 9% in January

    Business
    13:14

    BP sells 10% stake in Shafag solar project in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil

    Energy
    13:11

    Zelenskyy: Ukraine attacked overnight by 129 attack drones

    Other countries
    All News Feed