Memorandum signed on twinning of Baku and Abu Dhabi

On February 11, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed establishing twinning relations between Baku and Abu Dhabi, the Baku City Executive Power told Report.

The MoU was signed during the visit of a UAE delegation to Baku led by Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport.

The delegation met with the head of the Baku City Executive Power, Eldar Azizov, who noted that the high level of friendship and cooperation between the two countries is the result of the efforts of both states' leaders.

The issue of twinning the two cities was discussed during the meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on February 2, 2026.