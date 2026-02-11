Memorandum signed on twinning of Baku and Abu Dhabi
Domestic policy
- 11 February, 2026
- 13:49
On February 11, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed establishing twinning relations between Baku and Abu Dhabi, the Baku City Executive Power told Report.
The MoU was signed during the visit of a UAE delegation to Baku led by Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport.
The delegation met with the head of the Baku City Executive Power, Eldar Azizov, who noted that the high level of friendship and cooperation between the two countries is the result of the efforts of both states' leaders.
The issue of twinning the two cities was discussed during the meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on February 2, 2026.
Latest News
14:16
Peskov: Russia to ask US to clarify ban on Venezuelan oil transactionsRegion
14:03
President of Serbia to visit TürkiyeRegion
14:01
Two killed after civilian airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia's PapuaOther countries
13:49
Photo
Memorandum signed on twinning of Baku and Abu DhabiDomestic policy
13:36
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev chaired meeting dedicated to the Unified Action Plan on "Azerbaijan's New Digital Architecture"Domestic policy
13:29
AZAL operated 845 flights to Kazakhstan in 2025Infrastructure
13:16
Non-oil exports in Azerbaijan rise 9% in JanuaryBusiness
13:14
BP sells 10% stake in Shafag solar project in Azerbaijan's JabrayilEnergy
13:11