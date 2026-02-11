Peskov: Russia to ask US to clarify ban on Venezuelan oil transactions

Russia will use existing channels of communication with the US to clarify the situation regarding the ban on participating in transactions with Venezuelan oil, Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing, Report informs.

"This is a new decision. We will use existing channels of communication with the Americans to clarify the situation. We have investments in Venezuela, we have long-term projects, and our Venezuelan partners are interested. This is all a pretext for discussing this situation with the Americans," he noted.