Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Peskov: Russia to ask US to clarify ban on Venezuelan oil transactions

    Region
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 14:16
    Peskov: Russia to ask US to clarify ban on Venezuelan oil transactions

    Russia will use existing channels of communication with the US to clarify the situation regarding the ban on participating in transactions with Venezuelan oil, Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing, Report informs.

    "This is a new decision. We will use existing channels of communication with the Americans to clarify the situation. We have investments in Venezuela, we have long-term projects, and our Venezuelan partners are interested. This is all a pretext for discussing this situation with the Americans," he noted.

    Dmitry Peskov Venezuela Russia
    Kreml ABŞ-lə Venesuela nefti ilə bağlı sövdələşməyə aydınlıq gətirilməsini istəyir
    Песков: РФ попросит США прояснить вопрос о запрете на сделки с нефтью Венесуэлы

    Latest News

    15:48

    European Commission presents action plan to counter drone threats

    Other countries
    15:44

    Azerbaijan's associated gas output tops 15.4 bcm

    Energy
    15:41

    Azerbaijan's GDP rises 1.7% in January

    Finance
    15:30
    Photo

    ANAMA and FAO discuss future cooperation in mine action

    Domestic policy
    15:26
    Photo

    Arab Parliament president visits Alley of Honor, Victory Park in Baku

    Milli Majlis
    15:18

    Azerbaijan cut condensate output in 2025

    Energy
    14:48
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation of Arab Parliament led by its President

    Foreign policy
    14:42

    Azerbaijan–US co-op enters historic stage with Charter on Strategic Partnership - COMMENTARY

    Analytics
    14:33

    Kazakhstan plans high-level participation in SGC meetings in Baku

    Energy
    All News Feed