Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Azerbaijan negotiating with 18 countries to implement digital government solutions

    ICT
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 12:26
    Azerbaijan negotiating with 18 countries to implement digital government solutions

    Azerbaijan's digital solutions for the public sector are generating significant interest in international markets, particularly in African countries, said Salar Imamaliyev, director general for Commerce at the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Business Forum in Baku, Report informs.

    He stated that exporting local innovative products and technological solutions to international markets is one of the organization's key activities: "Demonstrating Azerbaijan's accumulated practical experience in digital transformation at the international level has already become a strategic focus, yielding tangible results."

    Imamaliyev noted that presentation sessions have been organized to date with the participation of over 50 foreign representatives from various African countries: "Azerbaijan's cutting-edge digital solutions, such as mygov, mygov ID, digital document management systems, and the Digital Bridge platform, are being presented at these meetings."

    The director general stated that these solutions have generated great interest among African countries, and negotiations are currently underway with more than 18 countries regarding the adaptation of the platforms and the implementation of pilot projects.

    He also emphasized the important role of partnerships with Turkish companies in strengthening the position of Azerbaijani digital products in regional and global markets.

    Azerbaijan MyGov Africa
    Afrikanın 20-yə yaxın ölkəsi Azərbaycanın rəqəmsal məhsullarına maraq göstərir
    Азербайджан ведет переговоры с 18 странами о внедрении цифровых госрешений

    Latest News

    12:52
    Photo

    Taleh Kazimov: Azerbaijan-US economic co-op reaches strategic stage

    Finance
    12:46

    AzerGold CJSC marks 11 years since its establishment

    Business
    12:26

    Azerbaijan negotiating with 18 countries to implement digital government solutions

    ICT
    12:20

    Regional Acceleration Center in Azerbaijan strengthens innovation ecosystem

    ICT
    12:18

    Joint projects with Azerbaijan could double Türkiye's IT sector volume

    ICT
    12:13

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye ink memorandum of cooperation in tech

    ICT
    11:55
    Photo

    Mexico's Chamber of Deputies establish friendship group with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    11:52

    Japan Airlines: Unauthorized access may have leaked personal data of 28,000 users

    Other countries
    11:49

    Envoy: Energy, infrastructure ties lead Azerbaijan–Türkiye agenda

    Business
    All News Feed