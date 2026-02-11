Azerbaijan negotiating with 18 countries to implement digital government solutions

Azerbaijan's digital solutions for the public sector are generating significant interest in international markets, particularly in African countries, said Salar Imamaliyev, director general for Commerce at the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Business Forum in Baku, Report informs.

He stated that exporting local innovative products and technological solutions to international markets is one of the organization's key activities: "Demonstrating Azerbaijan's accumulated practical experience in digital transformation at the international level has already become a strategic focus, yielding tangible results."

Imamaliyev noted that presentation sessions have been organized to date with the participation of over 50 foreign representatives from various African countries: "Azerbaijan's cutting-edge digital solutions, such as mygov, mygov ID, digital document management systems, and the Digital Bridge platform, are being presented at these meetings."

The director general stated that these solutions have generated great interest among African countries, and negotiations are currently underway with more than 18 countries regarding the adaptation of the platforms and the implementation of pilot projects.

He also emphasized the important role of partnerships with Turkish companies in strengthening the position of Azerbaijani digital products in regional and global markets.