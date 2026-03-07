Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Evacuated Azerbaijani citizen: 'Our state stood behind us'

    Infrastructure
    • 07 March, 2026
    • 15:59
    Evacuated Azerbaijani citizen: 'Our state stood behind us'

    Today, Azerbaijani citizens brought back to Baku on an evacuation flight from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, expressed their gratitude to the relevant state institutions in comments to journalists, Report informs.

    One of the evacuees, Vusal Nasirov, said: "Our state stood behind us, and we safely reunited with our loved ones. Since February 6, we had been in Doha (Qatar) and were supposed to return on March 1. But due to the events in the region, we could not come back. The situation in Doha was very bad, the city was under rocket strikes, so it was impossible to go outside. Nevertheless, representatives from the consulate came, checked on our situation, and told us there would be a way to get out."

    He added that it took them 28 hours to travel from Doha to Jeddah: "We had been there for ten days. Azerbaijan's embassies in both Qatar and Saudi Arabia took full responsibility for organizing everything. I am grateful to our state and to everyone who contributed to this effort."

    escalation in Middle East evacuation Azerbaijani citizens
    Təxliyə olunan: "Dövlətimiz bizə arxa dayaq oldu"
    Эвакуированный из Дохи Вюсал Насиров: Государство стало нам опорой

    Latest News

    16:28

    Austrian envoy: 'We'll stay in Azerbaijan until military operations in Iran end'

    Foreign policy
    16:15
    Photo

    4 more Pakistani citizens, including 1 diplomat, evacuated to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    16:09

    US oil firms evacuating staff from Iraq

    Other countries
    15:59

    Evacuated Azerbaijani citizen: 'Our state stood behind us'

    Infrastructure
    15:45

    Azerbaijan begins exporting cottonseed oil to Afghanistan

    Business
    15:30

    Trump says Iran will be hit very hard today

    Other countries
    15:23

    Trump: Iran apologized and surrendered to its Middle East neighbors

    Other
    15:20

    Ukraine destroys Shahed launch site at Donetsk Airport

    Other countries
    15:01

    Israel confirms special forces search in Lebanon for Ron Arad clues but finds no evidence

    Other countries
    All News Feed