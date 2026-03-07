Evacuated Azerbaijani citizen: 'Our state stood behind us'

Today, Azerbaijani citizens brought back to Baku on an evacuation flight from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, expressed their gratitude to the relevant state institutions in comments to journalists, Report informs.

One of the evacuees, Vusal Nasirov, said: "Our state stood behind us, and we safely reunited with our loved ones. Since February 6, we had been in Doha (Qatar) and were supposed to return on March 1. But due to the events in the region, we could not come back. The situation in Doha was very bad, the city was under rocket strikes, so it was impossible to go outside. Nevertheless, representatives from the consulate came, checked on our situation, and told us there would be a way to get out."

He added that it took them 28 hours to travel from Doha to Jeddah: "We had been there for ten days. Azerbaijan's embassies in both Qatar and Saudi Arabia took full responsibility for organizing everything. I am grateful to our state and to everyone who contributed to this effort."