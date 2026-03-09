AZAL resumes direct flights from Baku to Nakhchivan

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will resume direct flights on the Baku–Nakhchivan–Baku route starting March 9, the company told Report.

According to the schedule, four flights from Baku are planned for today at 18:00, 19:00, 20:00, and 21:00. Return flights from Nakhchivan are scheduled for 20:00, 21:00, 22:00, and 23:00.

Starting March 10, flights on this route will operate normally according to the regular schedule.