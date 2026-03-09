AZAL resumes direct flights from Baku to Nakhchivan
Domestic policy
- 09 March, 2026
- 12:03
Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will resume direct flights on the Baku–Nakhchivan–Baku route starting March 9, the company told Report.
According to the schedule, four flights from Baku are planned for today at 18:00, 19:00, 20:00, and 21:00. Return flights from Nakhchivan are scheduled for 20:00, 21:00, 22:00, and 23:00.
Starting March 10, flights on this route will operate normally according to the regular schedule.
Latest News
12:49
MP: Azerbaijan may earn more revenue from energy sales this yearEnergy
12:42
Photo
British and German citizens evacuated from Iran to AzerbaijanForeign policy
12:38
Debris from intercepted Iranian missile injures two in Abu DhabiOther countries
12:20
Unknown assailants attempt to bomb synagogue in BelgiumOther countries
12:12
Guo Jiakun: China considers any actions against Iran's new supreme leader unacceptableOther countries
12:03
AZAL resumes direct flights from Baku to NakhchivanDomestic policy
12:00
Iran says 1,255 killed since February 28 in US and Israeli strikesRegion
11:41
ISW: Ukraine to send specialists to Middle East to teach tactics against Iranian dronesOther countries
11:32