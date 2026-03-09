Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Guo Jiakun: China considers any actions against Iran's new supreme leader unacceptable

    09 March, 2026
    • 12:12
    Guo Jiakun: China considers any actions against Iran's new supreme leader unacceptable

    China opposes any actions targeting the new Supreme Leader of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei, spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Guo Jiakun, said, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    "China opposes interference in the internal affairs of other countries under any pretext. Iran"s sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity must be respected," Guo said.

    He also noted that the appointment of the new leader "is a decision made by the Iranian side in accordance with the constitution."

    Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed today as the new Supreme Leader of Iran. He succeeds his father, Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 in his residence as a result of a joint operation by the United States and Israel.

    Çin XİN rəsmisi: Müctəba Xameneiyə qarşı istənilən addımı qəbuledilməz sayırıq
    Го Цзякунь: Китай считает недопустимым любые действия против Моджтабы Хаменеи

