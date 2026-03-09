Guo Jiakun: China considers any actions against Iran's new supreme leader unacceptable
Other countries
09 March, 2026
- 12:12
China opposes any actions targeting the new Supreme Leader of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei, spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Guo Jiakun, said, Report informs via The Times of Israel.
"China opposes interference in the internal affairs of other countries under any pretext. Iran"s sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity must be respected," Guo said.
He also noted that the appointment of the new leader "is a decision made by the Iranian side in accordance with the constitution."
Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed today as the new Supreme Leader of Iran. He succeeds his father, Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 in his residence as a result of a joint operation by the United States and Israel.
