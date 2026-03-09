Debris from intercepted Iranian missile injures two in Abu Dhabi
Two people were injured in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, after debris from an Iranian missile - intercepted by the country's air defenses - fell to the ground.
According to Al-Jazeera, cited by Report, the city"s administration confirmed that the injured were a Jordanian and an Egyptian, both suffering minor injuries.
