Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Over 30 universities bombed in Iran, 60 students killed

    Region
    • 05 April, 2026
    • 12:30
    Over 30 universities bombed in Iran, 60 students killed

    Since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28, more than 30 universities have been attacked, resulting in the deaths of 60 students, according to SNNTV via Report.

    "Over 30 Iranian universities have been bombed, with 60 students killed," SNNTV stated.

    Iranian academic institutions have expressed solidarity with the government amid the ongoing attacks.

    The conflict began on February 28 when United States and Israel launched a joint military operation against Iran. In retaliation, Iran fired missiles at Israel and attacked US military bases in Gulf countries. Several regional states temporarily closed their airspace due to the escalating situation. On the same day, Iran"s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the US-Israeli strikes.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Iranian universities
    İranda 30-dan çox universitet bombalanıb, 60 tələbə ölüb
    В Иране подверглись бомбардировкам более 30 университетов, погибли 60 студентов

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