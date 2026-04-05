Over 30 universities bombed in Iran, 60 students killed

Since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28, more than 30 universities have been attacked, resulting in the deaths of 60 students, according to SNNTV via Report.

"Over 30 Iranian universities have been bombed, with 60 students killed," SNNTV stated.

Iranian academic institutions have expressed solidarity with the government amid the ongoing attacks.

The conflict began on February 28 when United States and Israel launched a joint military operation against Iran. In retaliation, Iran fired missiles at Israel and attacked US military bases in Gulf countries. Several regional states temporarily closed their airspace due to the escalating situation. On the same day, Iran"s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the US-Israeli strikes.