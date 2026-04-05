Two killed, 13 injured in Russian strikes on Kherson region

Russian forces shelled the Kherson region, killing two people and injuring 13 others, including a child, according to Report, which cites regional administration head Alexander Prokudin.

Prokudin said that over the past 24 hours, Russian troops targeted the city of Kherson and dozens of surrounding towns and villages, including Antonovka, Sadove, Inzhenerne, Prydniprovske, and others, using drones and artillery.

He added that the attacks focused on critical infrastructure, social facilities, and residential areas, damaging eight apartment buildings and 17 private homes. A commercial property, an ambulance, agricultural machinery, and private vehicles were also affected.