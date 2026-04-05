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    Indonesia demands security guarantees for UN peacekeepers

    Other countries
    • 05 April, 2026
    • 12:16
    Indonesia demands security guarantees for UN peacekeepers

    Following the killing of Indonesian soldiers in Lebanon, Jakarta has called for full security guarantees for all United Nations peacekeepers, Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono said, according to Report.

    Sugiono emphasized that Indonesian troops serving in the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) are not equipped for combat: "Their training and equipment are designed to maintain peace, not fight. Peacekeepers must be provided with security guarantees because they are protecting peace."

    The minister also urged the UN to conduct a comprehensive review of security procedures across all mission areas, particularly in Lebanon.

    UN peacekeepers
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